Student suicide at Grandview High School prompts principal’s letter to parents

AURORA | A Grandview High School student’s suicide prompted a letter Sunday to parents from the school principal.

The death comes on the heels of another earlier suicide by a 2018 Grandview graduate. Both girls were involved in cheerleading and other athletics at the school, according to family and friends.

Grandview Principal Lisa Roberts told Grandview parents, staff and students in a letter Sunday that senior Cameron Shelton died by suicide last week. 2018 Grandview graduate Megan Roe died July 13.

While some observers drew a parallel to the deaths, school officials declined to comment on the timing.

“Our hearts are broken as we have another former athlete that has left this earth too soon,” Cheerleading team members said in a tweet on Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron’s family, friends, and former teammates.”

Our hearts are broken as we have another former athlete that has left this earth too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cameron’s family, friends, and former teammates.

To all of our Grandview athletes and followers, Tomorrow Needs YOU! You are worth seeing your tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PIjmMZ0bIN — Grandview Cheer (@GrandviewCheer) July 21, 2019 “We are devastated by the loss of one of our former athletes,” the team said in a tweet last week. “Megan was beautiful inside and out and was a great teammate and an even better friend” We are devastated by the loss of one of our former athletes. Megan was beautiful inside and out and was a great teammate and an even better friend. If you or someone you know is struggling there are resources for you, because tomorrow needs YOU! pic.twitter.com/jy3whP5cZD — Grandview Cheer (@GrandviewCheer) July 16, 2019