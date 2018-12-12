State, federal officials serve multiple warrants Wednesday as part of complex car theft, black market marijuana investigation

AURORA | Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority served eight search warrants at homes across the metro area, including in Aurora, Wednesday morning, as part of a months-long investigation into a complex criminal network that peddled stolen luxury cars to unsuspecting buyers and trafficked black-market marijuana across the country.

At least 17 stolen vehicles totaling about $1.2 million have been recovered as a result of the roughly six-month-long investigation, according to a press release issue by the CATPA.

Officials identified “an organized criminal enterprise” that duped unsuspecting consumers into buying stolen, high-end cars by switching vehicle identification numbers.

“It’s a complex VIN switch conspiracy that’s gone on,” said Randy Ladd, spokesman and special agent with the DEA.

Ladd said many of the stolen vehicles were peddled on online websites like Craigslist. He said prospective buyers should always be on the lookout for extraordinary deals.

“If the deal was too good to be true, then it’s probably not true,” Ladd said. “If you’re getting an $80,000 automobile for $50,000, beware.”

Ladd said people had been arrested as a result of the raids as of about 1 p.m. Wednesday. He didn’t specify how many arrests were made or what initial charges were levied.

The number of recovered vehicles could increase after officials factor in figures from warrants served this morning, according to Ladd.

He said officials encountered vehicles made by Lamborghini, Mercedes and Ford this morning.

The implicated criminal organization also distributed significant amounts of illegally grown marijuana across the country, according to the CATPA release.

Investigators said Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Maine and California were all involved in the network.

Agents from the DEA collected between 300 and 500 plants at locations across the metro area today, Ladd said.

“Criminal organizations use the marijuana industry in Colorado to operate in not only black-market marijuana cultivation and distribution, but also many other criminal related activities,” William McDermott, special agent in charge of the local division of the DEA, said in a statement.

The raids conducted Wednesday morning marked the DEA’s second significant illegal marijuana bust in Aurora in as many months. Agents collected hundreds of plants and grow lights from various homes in the city’s Tollgate Crossing neighborhood in October.

Officials said many of the nearly 30 homes that were searched two months ago were linked to a single criminal organization.

It’s unclear if the same organization is linked to the raids conducted today.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Arapahoe County will be prosecuting the case going forward, according to the CATPA.

Officials from the DEA said they will release additional details about the investigation at a press conference at 3 p.m., Wednesday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.