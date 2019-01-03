‘Star Talk’ season on hold amid claims against host Tyson

LOS ANGELES | The current season of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Star Talk” series has been placed on hold due to sexual misconduct claims against the prominent astrophysicist.

National Geographic channel said Thursday that new episodes of the science-based talk show will not be televised until an investigation involving Tyson has concluded.

Last December, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would look into claims that Tyson behaved in a sexually inappropriate manner toward two women.

Tyson was host of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds” on Fox in 2014, and a new edition of the series was set to air in 2019 on National Geographic.

Tyson has denied an accusation that he groped a woman and denied making sexual advances toward a production assistant at his home.

He has said he will cooperate fully with what he called an impartial investigation.