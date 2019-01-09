SOUTHLANDS SCOUNDRELS: Police search for couple suspected of using stolen credit cards at Aurora stores

AURORA | Aurora police are searching for a man and woman suspected of using stolen credit cards to purchase goods at the Walmart and Best Buy stores at the Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora.

Screenshots of surveillance footage provided by police show a white man in a gray or green jacket and a white woman in a black jacket standing at a checkout counter.

Police believe the pair may be driving a newer-model Nissan Altima or Honda Accord. The car is believed to be blue or gray.

Police did not specify when the reported crimes occurred, or how much money the two people spent at the stores.

Investigators tweeted about the incident from the department’s Twitter handle at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Aurora Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police are asking people with potential information related to this crime to contact Agent R.J. Wilson at 303-627-3159 or [email protected]

This is a developing news brief and will be updated as more information becomes available.