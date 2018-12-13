Some Colorado law enforcement gives body-cameras a trial run

GRAND JUNCTION | Some law enforcement in Mesa County are taking body cameras for a test drive.

Officers from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department have been field-testing the body-worn cameras over the past few weeks.

Both agencies are testing a body camera model from Axon, an Arizona-based manufacturer formerly known as TASER International and best known for its stun gun. Police Cmdr. Matt Smith and Sheriff’s Deputy Curtis Brammer say the trial run is going well.

Smith says the Police Department is considering using “some number” of the cameras next year, probably within the ranks of patrol officers.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Megan Terlecky says the Sheriff’s Office isn’t far enough along in the process to know how or when more deputies might start wearing the cameras.