Some advertisers leave Carlson show after immigrant comments

ATLANTA | Some advertisers have reported they will leave conservative host Tucker Carlson’s show following his remarks that immigrants could make the U.S. “poorer and dirtier.”

It’s the most recent example of sponsors leaving a Fox News Channel show after controversy, but experts say the turmoil is likely to blow over. So far, the show’s heftiest advertisers appear to be sticking with him and his prime-time show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson said last Thursday that there’s pressure from “our leaders” to accept immigrants “even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided.” He added Monday that in the Southwest, “thanks to illegal immigration, huge swaths of the region are covered with garbage and waste that degrade the soil and kill wildlife.”

The comments created a furor on social media. Several advertisers, including the IHOP restaurant chain, personal finance website NerdWallet and Pacific Life insurance, have pulled advertising from the show. (NerdWallet is a content partner of The Associated Press.) SmileDirectClub said it is coordinating with its ad buyers to stop running ads during any political opinion shows.

“As a company, we strongly disagree with Mr. Carlson’s statements,” Pacific Life said in a tweet Thursday. “Our customer base and our workforce reflect the diversity of our great nation, something we take great pride in.”

IHOP spokeswoman Stephanie Peterson said the chain routinely evaluates ad placements to make sure they align with the company’s values of “welcoming all folks from all backgrounds and beliefs.” She said the company will continue to advertise on other Fox News programs.

Earlier this year, Laura Ingraham lost some advertisers after she made disparaging comments about Florida school shooting survivor David Hogg. And last year, Bill O’Reilly saw advertisers abandon him following reports of sexual-misconduct complaints against him; he left the network shortly afterward.

Fox News Channel said in a statement that “left wing advocacy groups” were utilizing social media to “stifle free speech.” The network said it “continues to stand by and work with our advertisers through these unfortunate and unnecessary distractions.” Fox added that all advertisers have switched their ads to other shows, so no revenue was lost.

Carlson said he would not back down to criticism.

“We’re not intimidated,” he wrote . “We plan to try to say what’s true until the last day. And the truth is, unregulated mass immigration has badly hurt this country’s natural landscape.”

Most of Carlson’s biggest advertisers are sticking with the show or staying mum.

MyPillow, which makes pillows and mattress toppers, has no plans to leave. It’s the show’s biggest advertiser in terms of dollars spent, according to Kantar Media.

“I make all of my advertising decisions based on what is best for MyPillow, my customers and my employees,” MyPillow inventor and CEO Mike Lindell said in a statement Tuesday.

The number five top advertiser, AstraZeneca, said it would “continue to assess our advertising purchases regarding the heightened attention surrounding this matter,” but did not announce any action.

The other top three advertisers, Rosland Capital, a precious metals asset firm, and weight-loss companies Jenny Craig and Nutrisystem, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.