Snowed-in South makes the best of day off from work, school

DURHAM, N.C. | Snowed-in Southerners made the most of a day with no work or school Monday as officials warned that roads remained treacherous even as the worst of a wintry storm left the area.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain covered an area ranging from Georgia to West Virginia that were dealing with outages, canceled flights and numerous car wrecks. But officials cautioned that Tuesday’s commute could be dangerous as plunging temperatures can cause melted snow to turn into ice on roads. The storm was blamed for at least three deaths in North Carolina.

Many schools canceled class Monday, as well as various businesses and government offices — including Virginia’s executive-branch agencies in Richmond — were closed.

For those who stayed close to home, the storm provided a chance to sled, drink hot chocolate with friends or simply take in a wintry landscape in an area that don’t often see so much of the white stuff.

In North Carolina’s Durham County, where a foot fell in places Sunday, children reveled in a day off from school as a second dusting of snow and sleet fell Monday morning. Children launched snowballs or built snowmen, and a young girl in a pink jacket threw her hands up and yelled “Merry Christmas!” at a passer-by along a residential sidewalk.

Andrew Dedman, 16, planned to walk about a mile through a flurry to visit a friend on their day off from high school.

“We’re just going to hang out, sit around, drink hot chocolate,” he said.

Others ventured Monday into ankle-deep snowdrifts to walk dogs. Ron Gordon, 75, donned boots and a hooded winter jacket to take out his dog, Easy.

“She seems to like it,” he said, holding a walking stick for extra traction. “She enjoys it more than I do.”

The semi-retired photographer said he could work inside for the rest of the day, and he can cook on the gas stove even if the house loses power again, as it did for several hours Sunday. He said he moved to Durham from Chicago several years ago and was surprised to see this much snow: “I didn’t expect this.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that the worst of the storm had passed, but residents — particularly motorists — should keep watch for dangerous conditions. Melting snow and ice could result in slick road conditions Tuesday morning as temperatures fall and moisture refreezes, Cooper said at a news conference. The Highway Patrol already had responded to more than 670 collisions and nearly 1,600 calls for services since the storm began.