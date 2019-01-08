Smoky Hill High School educators placed on leave after off-campus incident with gun

AURORA | Four Smoky Hill High School employees have been placed on administrative leave after Nov. 29 incident in which a student allegedly had a gun off-campus, according to a letter sent to parents Principal Chuck Puga Tuesday morning.

Neither the school district nor police would release details of the incident.

Cherry Creek School District spokesperson Abbe Smith declined to comment on the issue beyond Puga’s email and referred questions to the Aurora Police Department, which has opened an investigation.

In the email, Puga said no person was hurt in the Nov. 29 incident.

The four employees placed on administrative leave are Assistant Principal Noah Harris, Athletic Director John Thompson, head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd and Jakob Fisher, assistant wrestling coach and math teacher.

Matt Longshore, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said prosecutors in the 18th Judicial District also began their own investigation of the incident. Longshore said he could not disclose details about the incident because it involves a juvenile.

“The safety and security of our students is always our highest priority,” Puga wrote in the email. “We will provide more information when it is available.”