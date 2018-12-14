Serbia talks up armed intervention as Kosovo OKs new army

PRISTINA, Kosovo | Serbia threatened a potential armed intervention in Kosovo after the Kosovo parliament on Friday overwhelmingly approved the creation of an army. Belgrade called the move a “direct threat to peace and stability” in the Balkans and lashed out at the United States for supporting it.

While NATO’s chief called the action by Kosovo “ill-timed,” the U.S. approved it as “Kosovo’s sovereign right” as an independent nation that unilaterally broke away from Serbia in 2008.

All 107 lawmakers present in the 120-seat Kosovo parliament supported passage of three draft laws to expand an existing 4,000 Kosovo Security Force and turn it into a regular, lightly armed army. Ethnic Serb lawmakers boycotted the vote.

Serbia insists the new army violates a U.N. resolution that ended Serbia’s bloody crackdown on Kosovar separatists in 1998-1999 and it has warned bluntly that it may respond with an armed intervention in its former province, with Prime Minister Ana Brnabic saying that’s “one of the options on the table.”

On Friday, Nikola Selakovic, an adviser to the Serbian president, said the country could send in armed forces or declare Kosovo an occupied territory. Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said Serbia will call for an urgent session of the U.N. Security Council over the issue.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visited Serbian troops near the border with Kosovo and later Vucic addressed the nation, denouncing the United States for its obvious support of a Kosovo army and praising allies Russia and China for their opposition to the move.

He said that Kosovo and its “sponsor” — the U.S. — want to “quash” the Serbs, but that he won’t allow it.

Vucic says Serbia has been “brought to the edge” by Kosovo’s decision and now has no choice but to “defend” itself. It was one of the strongest anti-American outbursts by Vucic, a former pro-Russian ultranationalist turned alleged pro-EU reformer.

Any Serbian armed intervention in Kosovo would mean a direct confrontation with thousands of NATO-led peacekeepers, including U.S. soldiers, who have been stationed in Kosovo since 1999.

Russia denounced the move to form a Kosovo army, saying the ethnic Albanian force must be “disbanded” by NATO in Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move not recognized by Belgrade or Russia. Tensions have remained high between the two sides, and NATO and the European Union — which has led yearslong talks to improve ties between the Balkan neighbors — expressed regret that Kosovo decided to go ahead with the army formation.

“I reiterate my call on both Pristina and Belgrade to remain calm and refrain from any statements or actions which may lead to escalation,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

He said the alliance remains committed “to a safe and secure environment in Kosovo and to stability in the wider Western Balkans.” He said they will “re-examine the level of NATO’s engagement with the Kosovo Security Force.”