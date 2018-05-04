AURORA | A flood of donations for Congressional candidate Levi Tillemann are following the reveal of a secretly-recorded conversation about about the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s involvement in the race.

An NBC reporter tweeted that Tillemann has raked in nearly a thousand new donors since the recording was published by the Intercept last month, according to the his campaign finance manager. However, the campaign reportedly declined to disclose a dollar amount.

Tillemann recorded a meeting he had with Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer in which he was told he should drop out from the race to make room for Jason Crow, a Denver attorney and former Army ranger.

Levi Tillemann got a 1,000+ new donors after Intercept story dropped, per his finance director (though she wouldn't reveal $). That's a big spike, and includes donors from all over country, many giving Bernie-branded $27. He needs the money. Trailing DCCC-backed Crow 4-to-1. — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) May 1, 2018

Juan Rodriguez, Tillemann’s campaign manager, confirmed those details to be true to the Sentinel.

The report says those donations have been coming in from all over the country, many in $27 increments, the average donation Bernie Sanders said he was getting during the 2016 presidential election. But it’s unlikely those donations will level the candidate with Crow, who raised $461,832, according to the most recent funding report.

Crow — who the DCCC lauded as the front runner among Democrats, earning the organization’s support for the Red to Blue program — said he believes the district is “ready for new leadership that is focused on moving us forward, not divisive political games.”

The campaign did not respond to whether Crow’s campaign had experienced any change in donations since the escalated media attention.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer