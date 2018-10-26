AURORA | The Dayton Street Opportunity Center, which offers a variety of services including health care and job training, is now also a place to vote.

Any Colorado resident can register to vote, request or a replace a ballot or vote in person at the location, which has been designated as a Voter Service and Polling Center. The opportunity center, located at 1445 Dayton St., is one of 28 VSPC location across Colorado.

“I’m thrilled that the Dayton Street Opportunity Center has been designated as a Voter Service and Polling Center because we need to ensure that every Coloradan has an available option to cast their ballot,” Sen. Rhonda Fields said in a statement. “Every vote counts and every voice matters, and the addition of this site will ensure that those in our community, particularly our most vulnerable, can exercise their right to vote and have their voices heard.”

The designation was a joint effort between Fields and Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Matt Crane, who said he was grateful to partner with Fields.

The Fields-Wolfe Memorial Foundation opened the center in 2015 for people in need of a variety of services from medical care to education.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer