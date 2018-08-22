AURORA | At a luncheon appearance earlier this week Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman reportedly said President Donald Trump has a “more generous plan for DACA” than he does.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the remarks, given at a lunch event for the Highlands Ranch Chamber. Some are saying Coffman’s comments are a long way from his typically-current moderate stances on immigration issues.

In answering questions to those at the lunch, the Post reports Coffman also backed a “zero tolerance” policy.

“I think we have to, I know we have to, transition to zero tolerance,” he reportedly said after being asked about “anchor babies.”

Coffman’s Democratic opponent, Jason Crow, was quick to tie the “zero tolerance” comments to the Trump administration policy that separated children from parents at the border, but the Post writes it’s a term Coffman has used before Trump, particularly in editorials.

Tyler Sandberg, a spokesman for Coffman’s campaign, said on Twitter the Post story is a “hit job” and that Coffman believes border security should be dealt with after DACA is addressed.

The WaPo story is a laughable hit job that no one in the world believes, not even the reporters. Coffman said AFTER the current immigration mess is addressed – DACA and adults given the option to come out of the shadows – that America needs to secure its borders.#COpolitics — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) August 22, 2018

Coffman has repeatedly told the Sentinel in interviews and editorial meetings that he doesn’t believe Trump ever wanted to touch DACA, but he was forced to when attorney generals in nine states threatened to sue if the policy wasn’t rescinded.

He’s also said he believes the policy — an executive order during the Obama administration — was unconstitutional, but could easily be adopted through legislation.

