AURORA | Colorado’s most diverse congressional district is shaping up to have an equally diverse staff as Congressman-elect Jason Crow prepares to take office.

Crow, who will represent Aurora, named top staff on Friday, including a Colorado native and an Iraqi immigrant.

Alex Ball, who served as Crow’s campaign manager, will assume the role of chief of staff. She’s a Littleton native who attended college at the University of Colorado. She’s worked on various House campaigns across the country and lead Crow’s campaign to an 11-point lead in November over Republican Congressman Mike Coffman.

“I’m honored to continue my work with Jason and bring the fight to Congress to restore faith in our democracy and help bring Colorado values to Washington. We ran an incredible campaign, but the real work begins now,” Ball said in a statement.

Maytham Alshadood will be Crow’s district director. He began working as a U.S. military translator in 2005. An Iraqi native, Alshadood worked on combat missions in northern Baghdad and other military intelligence work, according to a news release from Crow.

Alshadood settled in Arapahoe County after his military service and founded DRIVE Project, which does advocacy work for immigrant communities in Aurora.

“Colorado’s sixth district wouldn’t be the community that it is without the diversity within it. As an immigrant, combat interpreter, and refugee advocate, I’m thrilled to join Jason’s team and see those experiences build and inform upon each other to create a better future for the families of the sixth district,” he said of his new post with Crow’s office.