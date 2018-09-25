AURORA | A bipartisan super PAC plans to spend more than $1 million to support Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman leading up to the November election.

No Labels Action is supporting eight Republicans and eight Democrats across the country — which they say “have a strong record of reform and have reached across the aisle to try to forge solutions and put the interests of their country before party.”

“Rep. Coffman is one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, and he is working day in and day out to forge solutions to our country’s toughest problems,” No Labels Action Executive Director Margaret White said in a statement. “With No Labels Action, there is finally a robust campaign organization working to bring America and our leaders back together, and we’re proud to give Rep. Coffman our strong endorsement.”

The group cites Coffman’s involvement in the Problem Solvers Caucus, which has 48 members — 24 Republicans and 24 Democrats.

No Labels plans to spend six figures on mailers and television advertising supporting Coffman in the contested 6th District.

Many of the other 17 candidates the PAC is backing are in the midst of tough races, too.

Republican Reps. Ryan Costello, Carlos Curbelo, Brian Fitzpatrick, John Katko, Tom MacAruther, Fred Upton and David Young are all in competitive House races, according to the Cook Political Report. Democratic Reps. Josh Gottheiemer and Stephanie Murphy are, too.

The ads will be a stark contrast to the narrative Democrats are trying to paint in the race. They’ve been pushing attack ads citing a FiftyThirtyEight analysis that found Coffman votes with the Trump administration 96 percent of the time.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which named CD6 Democrat Jason Crow in its Red to Blue program, recently released an ad focusing on just that.

“In 2016, Mike Coffman promised voters that he’d stand up to President Trump, but now he votes with him nearly 96 percent of the time in D.C., the most of any member in Colorado,” said DCCC spokesperson Rachel Irwin of the ad in a statement.

“Coffman turned his back on the middle class when voting for the GOP Tax Scam that sabotages healthcare and protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions like asthma, cancer and diabetes. Down in the polls, Coffman’s broken promise is top of mind for Coloradans tired of his loyalty to Trump’s agenda.”

