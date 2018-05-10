AURORA | The Aurora History Museum is curating artwork by students of the Downtown Aurora Visual Arts until the end of July.

The showcase features works exploring health, peace, innovation and imagination.

“The Aurora History Museum has been looking forward for an opportunity to showcase how DAVA has forged new pathways in the arts by providing outstanding opportunities and a positive, creative environment for kids in our community,” said Aurora History Museum Director T. Scott Williams in a statement. “With DAVA celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, we join this milestone with the exhibit.”

DAVA has had a home in Aurora since 1993. The exhibit also highlights that history. The program offers Aurora’s middle and high school students creative programming alongside job training.

Admission to the showcase is free, and runs through July 29 in the museum’s community gallery, 15051 E. Alameda Parkway. More information about DAVA can be found here.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer