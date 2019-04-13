Sentinel Colorado takes top Colorado public service honor and others during annual AP awards

1 of 7

AURORA | Sentinel Colorado staffers garnered a bevy of Associated Press journalism awards Friday for 2018 work, including the top honor among all Colorado newspapers for public service.

The Sentinel was honored by Colorado Associated Press Editors and Reporters for stories, columns, editorials and photography focusing on the plight of people experiencing homelessness in the metro area. The annual awards event was held during the annual Colorado Press Association convention at the Hyatt Regency Aurora Denver Conference Center.

The Sentinel “gave voice to the voiceless,” AP judges said about the collection of work.

The Denver Post took second-place honors for an investigation by reporter David Migoya about secret court cases, including some in Arapahoe County. “Painstaking investigative work,” judges said.

Third place went to the Durango Herald for work focusing on youth suicide.

“These public service awards are a testament to a newspaper’s commitment to exposing serious issues,” said Sentinel Editor and Publisher Dave Perry. “These newspapers and journalists are clearly not the enemies of the people, we are their trusted watchdogs.”

AP editors’ general excellence awards for 2018 went to the Denver Post, the Summit Daily and the Durango Herald.

Perry received top honors for Sentinel house editorials and personal signed columns.

The Sentinel “takes a hard stance on both local and national issues that affect the community,” judges said about the newspaper’s editorials.

Reporter Kara Mason and staffers swept the category for investigative work, impressing judges with a story about Aurora City Councilman Bob Roth using his elected office as influence for his personal business.

“Good job holding officials and leaders accountable,” judges said. “Journalism schools could use this as an example of doing the hard work and getting it right.”

Judges honored the Sentinel’s “Gridlocked and Loaded” story explaining why traffic has gotten so bad in the metro area, and why it’s not getting any better.

Also honored were staff stories about the 808 people in Aurora on the state’s sexual offender list. “Tough topic to tackle and you nailed it,” judges said.

Mason was also honored for a series of stories focusing on gun control in the metro area and Colorado.

Sentinel staffers Brandon Johansson and Quincy Snowdon won top honors for a variety of stories focusing on social problems in metro Aurora.

Photo Editor Philip B. Poston was awarded for a photo of a child-murderer at a court sentencing, photos of a memorial service marking the sixth anniversary of the Aurora theater shooting, portraiture, and a portfolio of Poston’s work for the year.

Sentinel Sports Editor Courtney Oakes was honored for a dramatic photo of a lightning strike behind a stadium during a football game. Oakes was also awarded for a take-out on how area high-school athletes have become stars abroad playing on pro teams in other countries.

Johansson was honored for an environmental story on climate change research being done at Aurora’s Anschutz medical campus.

Snowdon received top honors for a breaking news story he reported about a couple convicted of bestiality and how the city handled the issue.

The Sentinel was also honored for its website, SentinelColorado.com.