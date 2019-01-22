Senate set to vote on 2 competing plans to end shutdown

WASHINGTON | Senate leaders on Tuesday reached an agreement to vote this week on a pair of competing proposals to end the government shutdown, including President Donald Trump’s plan to have Congress pay for the long-stalled wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s likely to fail.

The other measure, from Democrats, also seems unlikely to be approved. It would temporarily reopen the government through Feb. 8 while talks on border security continue.

Either package would need to reach the 60-vote threshold to advance on Thursday, a tall order in the narrowly divided Senate where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority. Trump’s wall is the key sticking point in his stalemate with Democrats that has led to a partial government shutdown.

But the deal reached to at least start voting sets the stage for senators to give serious thought to the options as the shutdown drags on into a second month, and some 800,000 federal workers face another Friday without paychecks.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer predicted Trump’s proposal “will be roundly defeated.” But the Democratic bill, which already passed in the House, “could break us out of the morass we are in,” he said.

“If you’re looking for a way to open up the government, this is the way,” the New York senator said.

Republicans, though, downplayed the stopgap measure and said it would also fail.

Senate Republicans pressed ahead Tuesday with Trump’s plan to reopen the government, finance his wall and provide some deportation protections for “Dreamer” immigrants.

Convening the Senate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump’s 1,300-page spending measure — including $5.7 billion to fund the wall — “would break through this stalemate and would reopen government swiftly and deliver on a number of other policy priorities.”

Democrats, though, were critical of Trump’s proposal and said the immigrant protections are inadequate — only offering temporary deportation relief that Trump helped cause by announcing an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protecting young “Dreamer” immigrants.

“Open the government. Let’s talk,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “The (Dreamers) had their protections. …. The president took it away, and now he is saying, ‘I’ll give you this back temporarily if you give me a wall permanently.'”

“It’s not a compromise,” added Schumer. “It’s more hostage-taking.”

Trump is offering three years of protection against deportation for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. He had tried to end the Obama-era program in 2017, though the issue remains before the courts.

As drafted, the bill is a nonstarter with Democrats, but McConnell appears hopeful that it could be a starting point for negotiations since it embraces immigration concepts backed by Democrats. McConnell has been adamant that he’ll only take up legislation that Trump will sign.

“The proposal outlined by President Trump that we will consider here in the Senate is the only proposal, the only one currently before us, that can be signed by the president and immediately reopen the government,” McConnell said.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, asked by Fox News whether Trump has given McConnell his word that he will sign the legislation if it clears both chambers of Congress: “Well, that’s a big if. We don’t know what the final bill would look like. But the president has been clear about what he wants.”