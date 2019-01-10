SCENE & HERD: Editor’s picks for week of Jan. 10

Check out the Denver Botanical Gardens’ Orchid Showcase

They may say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but flowers earn a very, very close second place. See for yourself just how pleasurable the world of botany can be at the Denver Botanical Garden’s Orchid Showcase, running from Jan. 10 to Feb. 17. The showcase features hundreds of exotic orchids, including rare specimens from the Gardens’ collection. Colorado orchid grower Fantasy Orchids will be in the Orangery from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. to offer expert advice on the following dates: Jan. 12; Jan. 19; Jan. 26; Feb. 2; Feb. 9; and Feb. 16. Members receive a 10 percent discount on purchases by presenting a valid membership card.

Admission to the showcase is included with the price of general admission to Denver Botanical Gardens. 1007 York St., Denver. For more information, call 720-865-3500.

Let’s get ready to Rumble (in the Rockies)

If you’re a fan of reaching your physical and mental peak or have an interest in getting concussions, we have good news for you. Haymakers for Hope is helping people fighting cancer with an amateur charity boxing exhibition, “Rumble in the Rockies II.” An application and pledge to raise $5,000 are required to join the event, but if you get in, you will be assigned a local gym and a trainer to get in shape for the fight. And, most importantly, you’ll be helping people get a fighting chance to knock out cancer. Link for application: tinyurl.com/ya7m2j5w.

Event starts at 7:30 P.M., June 6. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 N Clarkson St. facebook.com/haymakers4hope.

John Fielder examines Colorado in ‘Black and White’

Ever since “Wizard of Oz,” people have been raving about color on film. The simplicity and grace of black and white photography is often overlooked by a broader audience, relegated to be a filter on Instagram to show just how “deep” you are. Luckily, photographers like John Fielder can make a statement without any color. He will be lead a discussion and signing of his new book “Colorado: Black and White,” a collection of photographs showcasing everything beautiful about Colorado, from the plains to the mountains.

7 P.M., Jan. 15. $13 for members, $15 for non-members. Phipps Theater, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. tinyurl.com/y7pzpj7s. 303-370-6303; [email protected]

Recover from the holidays at The People’s Building

Growing up, the holidays are the most fun and special time of the year. But once you’re a grown up, you’ll give Scrooge a run for his money for the humbuggery you’ll commit. And the main culprit for this descent into Grinch–hood? Endless holiday music. So get your musical palette cleansed at The People’s Building with their concert, “Get Your Ears S W O L L.”

Hosting a multitude of local bands — one with the punny name of Claudzilla, and you know how we feel about puns — The People’s Building is hoping to help you get over the hangover of holiday music with a pair concerts.

Doors open at 7:30 P.M. and shows starts at 8:30 P.M., Jan. 12 and Jan. 16 . $10 cover charge. The People’s Building, 9995 E. Colfax Ave. thepeoplesbuilding.com; [email protected]

Furloughed from your government job? Go to the museum for free

Has the government shutdown left you temporarily out of work, furloughed and with nothing to do? Well, don’t worry — because the Denver Museum of Nature & Sciene has got your back! They’re offering Plus-1 free general admission to furloughed federal employees through January; one guest will be admitted free with each furloughed federal employee’s admission. Participating guests must present their government ID in person at the museum to receive the benefit.

Through Jan. 31; Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver. For more information, contact Maura O’Neal at 303-370-6407 or [email protected]