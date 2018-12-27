SCENE & HERD: Editor’s picks for week of Dec. 27

Step inside the mind of a genius at da Vinci exhibit

There’s not a lot that reknowned inventor Leonardo da Vinci wasn’t good at. He excelled at pretty much everything he put his hands on. See for yourself at the “Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius” exhibit, opening at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science on March 1. Da Vinci was an inventor, artist, scientist, anatomist, engineer, architect, sculptor and a philosopher. Whew. Guests will be learn about Leonardo’s codices, his notebooks and sketches that shed light into the master’s genius.

The exhibit features more than 70 models, including the helicopter, airplane, automobile, submarine, parachute, SCUBA gear and military tank. The exhibit also boasts Grande Exhibitions’ SENSORY4 technology, featuring high-definition motion graphics and surround sound, that will immerse visitors in the world of Leonardo.

Timed tickets will be required and advance reservations are strongly encouraged. Public tickets go on sale Feb. 4, 2019 at dmns.org/davinci or by calling 303-370-6000. Denver Museum of Nature & Science., 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver,

Celebrate all colors of life at The Purple Ball

Purple is the color of royalty, so come out and live like a king — or queen — for one night at The Purple Ball on Jan. 9 at the EXDO Event Center in Denver. Presented by One Colorado, “The Purple Ball: from the Hate State to the Great State” will celebrate all things lebsian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer in Colorado at this extraordinary gala. Special guests include: The Honorable Barney Frank, the first gay member of Congress to come out voluntarily; Melissa Ethridge, an award-winning, singer-songwriter and gay rights activist; and David Mullins and Charlie Craig, the plantiffs from the Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission Supreme Court case.

7 P.M., Jan. 9; EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver. Tickets are $35, $150 and $500. For ticket sales and more information visit Onecolorado.salsalabs.org/thepurpleball

Broadway legend Betty Buckley brings ‘Hello, Dolly!’ to Mile High City

The musical that’s still glowin’, that’s still crowin’, that’s still goin’ strong will be in Denver this spring. With Broadway icon Betty Buckley, the National Tour of the show is making the rounds across the country. As one of the most beloved musicals in Broadway history, this rejuvenation of the show has received rave reviews from the likes of NPR and has won a Tony for Best Musical Revival. Dolly, promise you’ll never go away again.

March 26 through April 7, 2019. Tickets start at $35. Buell Theater, 1350 Curtis St. tinyurl.com/yarcwz6o; 303-893-4100.

Play mind games at Mindbender Mansion

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is asking you to flex your largest muscle — metaphorically, of course. Mindbender Mansion, the exhibit that tests the brawn of your brains, will leave town on Jan. 6. This is the last chance to experience the interactive puzzles, brainteasers, and challenges of the exhibit. Free with admission.

Closes Jan. 6, 2019. $16.95 for adults, $11.95 for kids. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. dmns.org/mindbender