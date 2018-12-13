SCENE & HERD: Editor’s picks for week of Dec. 13

Local comedy served, shaken and stirred, at ‘Comedy and Cocktails’

Alcohol and comedy go together like peanut butter and jelly. For both, it’s great if the ratio is balanced but chaotic if one overpowers the other. Denver comedian John Tole will be in Parker bringing the laughs at the Schoolhouse Theater. Known for his contributions to The Howard Stern Show, his radio show Whiskey and the Surfer, his daily podcast “Lord of the Riff,” and his band Pitboss 2000, Tole has a resume that would make Lorne Michaels do a double-take.

7 P.M. and 9:30 P.M., Feb 9, 2019. Tickets start at $24. Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. parkerarts.org; tinyurl.com/y8om8u9m; 303-805-6800

Renowned inventor and computer savant to appear at Gaylord’s A-List in January

Silicon Valley keeps getting bigger and bigger and with the influence of the tech industry rapidly expanding through the metro area, understanding that trend will keep Aurora on the right side of business progress. Who better to get as the keynote speaker for the “Dawn of a New Aurora” than Steve Wozniak, designer of the Apple’s Macintosh. His achievements are nearly endless with a Heinz Award in Technology, Economy, and Employment as well as a place in the Inventors Hall of Fame among many more accomplishments. This is a black-tie event and will be the first official gathering at the new luxury hotel and convention center.

6 P.M., Jan. 17, 2019. Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, 6700 North Gaylord Rockies Blvd. tinyurl.com/ycgn3s9x; 303-755-2223

Parker gets a dose of ‘Passion’

For many of us, love can only be expressed through music. With whimsical arpeggios, the harp has come to embody that sense of love that only music can explain. Harpists Janet Harriman and Don Hilsberg will join Parker Symphony Orchestra for the classical version of Marvin Gaye. Canadian composer Marjan Mozetich’s “The Passion of Angels” is a double harp concerto focused not only on romance but the sublime love of the divine. Just a day after Valentine’s Day, it’s a gift for all you lovebirds out there.

7:30 P.M., Feb 15, 2019. Tickets start at $24. PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker. parkerarts.org; tinyurl.com/ychhtmpy; 303-805-6800

Get a lesson at the Schoolhouse Theater on ‘Ella and the Great Ladies of Song’

The jazz greats will never die. That’s not exactly true — most of them are dead, but their music will never die. The everlasting sound of the women of jazz is coming to Parker. As a part of Friday Night Jazz, vocalist Heidi Schmidt will perform classics of the jazz age, including songs from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday. The metro area once again proves it is the hotbed for jazz in the West.

7:30 P.M., Feb 8, 2019. Tickets start at $24. Schoolhouse Theater, 19650 E. Mainstreet, Parker. parkerarts.org; tinyurl.com/y8oz37n8; 303-805-6800