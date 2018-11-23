SCENE & HERD: Editor’s picks for the week of Nov. 22

Elf! The Musical

Off the shelf and onto the boards, Elf! The Musical makes its regional debut at the Arvada Center. The holiday favorite has joined the ranks of the country’s exploding catalogue of modern musicals. The story of Buddy the elf in NYC and his Santaland upbringing are the same. The music is new. Who would have thought that the actor who portrayed Ron Burgundy, Chazz Michael Michaels, and Ricky Bobby would provide the groundworks for a holiday musical?

Shows most nights except Mondays. $53 and up. Arvada Center, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. 720-898-7200. Arvadacenter.org

You don’t need luck to have a good holiday season, Irish Dance Theatre is here to help

Americans are indebted to the Irish in countless ways. They’ve given us one of the most popular basketball teams in the nation, the inspiration for the movie The Departed, Guinness, and Lucky Charms. Okay, definitely not Lucky Charms. Luckily, they’re about to give us one more present as Irish Dance Theatre is set to perform “The Celtic Gift” this holiday season. This is a must see if you’ve never watched Irish dance but it is a one-night event only, so get your tickets soon.

Door opens at 6:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 21. Tickets range from $20-$50. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO 80202. Irishdancetheatre.com

altitudetickets.com/events/detail/irish-dance-theatre

Take Note Colorado could use your support at the fifth annual Sing It to Me Santa

There is no better gift than the gift of music. That’s why the fifth annual Sing It to Me Santa is such a noble cause.

Your ticket goes to benefit the children of this state, helping kids from K-12 have access to instruments and musical instruction. There will also be a party hosted for VIP ticket purchases. This is indeed the best gift of the season for kids.

Show is 8 p.m., Dec. 1 at the Ogden Theater. Ticket prices vary from general admissions, VIP, and sponsors, all of which can be purchased at takenotecolorado.org/events/.

Aurora History Museum brings beer to the forefront of the city’s cultural reach

If Colorado was a giant, horrifying human, beer would be its blood. From massive microbrews (oxymoron acknowledged) to underground patio pubs, both the average person and elite find common ground in Colorado’s most popular libation. The Aurora History Museum is going to highlight the importance of beer and the community that enjoys it in an upcoming exhibit, “Drinking Local: Aurora’s Craft Beer Scene.”It will include a Brown Bag lunch with discussions by CU lecturer Travis Rupp. Toward the end of its run, the exhibit will host a tasting. Learn more about your city’s growing prominence in the beer scene by doing what you already do: drink.

The exhibit opens Nov. 20 and runs through April 7. Admission to the museum and exhibit is free. The Brown Bag lunch costs $3 for Aurora residents and $4 for non-residents. For more information, visit AuroraMuseum.org or call 303-739-6660.