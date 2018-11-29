Rusin, Rockies agree at $1,687,500, avoid salary arbitration

DENVER | Left-handed reliever Chris Rusin and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a one-year contract worth $1,687,500, a deal with a $400,000 raise that enabled both parties to avoid salary arbitration.

Under the terms of the deal, Rusin would earn an additional $50,000 should he make the All-Star Game.

The 32-year-old went 2-3 and recorded a 6.09 ERA in 49 appearances last season. In the postseason, Rusin threw four scoreless innings.

Rusin had a phenomenal 2017 season when he went 5-1 with a 2.65 ERA.