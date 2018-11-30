Regulators threaten to shut down rail line to Denver airport

DENVER | Federal safety regulators who manage the Regional Transportation District’s A Line to Denver International Airport say they are considering shutting it down if the transportation district does not establish a plan to fix pervasive issues within a year.

Colorado Public Radio reports the Federal Railroad Administration has threatened to modify or revoke the waiver that allows the A Line to function. On Nov. 15, it gave the Regional Transportation District a timeline of 30 days to develop and submit an action plan that shows how it will bring the crossing gate system into compliance within one year.

Issues include timing with various crossing gates, signal modification needs, and the locomotive engineer qualification and certification program does not meet Federal Railroad Administration standards.

The transportation district says it will work with its private contractor, Denver Transit Partners, to develop the corrective action plan.