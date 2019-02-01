QUIDNUNC: The Air Force is still strong with this one

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that not everything military translates well into civilian life, at least not life among the Aurora nabobs on city council. Seems that a host of big-shots on the dais think newer guy on the block Councilman Dave Gruber still acts like the Air Force colonel he was. Complaints about Gruber’s my way or the sky way joie de vivre at city hall are becoming frequent. Unhappiness came with the slam of a door recently after a dust-up between Gruber and fellow hoo-haw Charlie Richardson, Quid hears from more than one of the wowed witnesses. After the argument as to whether a police supervision bill would make it through committee, Richardson was schooled on how things worked with Gruber in charge of the club. The never-demure Richardson answered with a slamming of the door on the way out of the room. The slam heard ‘round the room was nothing compared to the reaction to what has been described to your faithful affiant as serial mansplaining and frequent colonel-ics that one would expect in any cliche war flick. The battle, your faithful hack hears, has only just begun as the ‘splain-tifs compare notes and collude on offering equally pithy arguments at any and every opportunity. Opportunity apparently presented itself at a recent nabob study session. There, after being lectured about how ridiculous were proponents of a homeless rights bill, separate-but-equal Councilwoman Crystal Murillo rebutted with, “that’s your opinion,” and good luck with it.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS