QUIDNUNC: Sheriff Brown is just the ticket for Arapahoe County

QUID HAS HEARD that you’ve been sold a bill of goods when it comes to fiction about those tax-and-spend Democrats. There’s a new sheriff in town and he’s bringing taxpayer relief like you’ve never seen it before to Arapahoe County. Seems Dem Tyler Brown rode the Big Blue Wave into victory last week, pushing Republican favorite Dave Walcher out of a job. If Brown brings his expertise from his current job into the picture, local taxpayers have truly hit the jackpot. Brown works as one of 10 cops in Mountain View, the notorious tiny ticket farm bordering the tinier town of Lakeside on the west side of Denver. It’s home to about 560 people and 10 cops. A TV news investigation of their scammy traffic ticket operation revealed cops collect about 40 percent of town’s annual revenue. If Brown brings the operation to Arapahoe County, it’s going to be a gold mine all the way around. It does mean, however, that ArapCo has to hire another 11,000 or so deputies to come up with the same ratio of cops-to-residents in Mountain View. Not to worry, nervous taxpayer, those 11,482 deputies will be handing out traffic tickets worth about $76 million to pay their salaries and maybe a little extra for another lane on Arapahoe Road. The best part? Prime ticketing would likely be on I-25, snagging the Colorado Springs types as they roll into the metro area every day.

