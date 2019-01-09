QUIDNUNC: Polis has all the left moves

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that nobody suffers more for their righteousness than journalists. From the Careful What You Wish For School of Hard Balks comes this sad tale. Seems that as the state’s newest guv was rolling out all the soiree details for his inauguration this week, one detail miffed hacks here at your favorite fishwrapper and other cat-box liners across the state. After handing out media credentials to the big party celebrating Jared Polis’ victory, there came a caveat. Headlining the entertainment part of the Blue Sneaker Ball at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science was queen of all good things for LGBTQ Americans, Cyndi Lauper. Lauper was a keen choice seeing how Polis is the nation’s first openly gay guy who got himself elected guv. All was good until news came from camp Polis that the media would be booted from the party when Lauper came out to sing, because she wanted it that way. Hacks here did not, and after a few well-placed Twitter-tantrums, either Lauper or the Polis-onians relented newspaper hacks could stay, but no pictures. Quid knows why. Having seen surreptitious video footage sneaked into the newsroom depicting Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis doing what your faithful affiant would be accused of lying if it were called “dancing,” one sees the wisdom of not making anyone else watch it. Suffice it say wardrobe is not the new guv’s only personal deficit.

