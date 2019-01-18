QUIDNUNC: How tweet it is; Congress types play their shutdown hands

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that we are what we tweet. If that’s true, your faithful hack has a good idea of what Colorado congressional types are all about these days as the government grinds to a halt. There appears to be no shutdown in southern Colorado, where Congressman Scott Tipton tweets about forest fire policy and avalanche training.

In Colorado Springs, Congressman Doug “WALL” Lamborn wants his twitters to know that he wants a WALL and backs El Jefe d’ Le Range on not giving in to that, that, that Nancy Pelosi until there’s a WALL, which work wonderfully, like Jefe says, because that’s what WALL’s do. Sen. Michael Bennet says the historically long shutdown is the worst “travesty” since Trump wanted to skew the Census, fire Mueller, kick out DACA kids… Sen. Cory Gardner says, “hi, everybody!” and he’s there looking out for Colorado dope dealers and anybody who needs a good shout out these days. And, that darned government shut down! He’s hoping for a nice bi-partisan make nice and please just don’t ask. Congressman Ed Perlmutter? OPEN THE DAMNED GOVERNMENT, in so many words. Just open it. Do it. Make sure Mueller is safe. And open the government. Don’t forget to get your Obamacare while you can. And Congressman Ken Buck says, “Merry Christmas,” and happy rodeo.

