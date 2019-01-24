QUIDNUNC: Big night, big gossip at the Gaylord soiree

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that there’s no shortage of big out at the Gaylord of the Rockies hotel and ZIP code. Seems that at the hotelazarus’ premier gala, hosted by the very Aurora Economic Development Council that dragged everybody to the signing table years ago, it was all about big. Big names. Big ballroom. Big keynoter, the iconic Apple inventor Steve Wozniak had big things to say about having big ideas. Overheard in the lady’s room was talk about how big the breasts were on the chicken everyone ate. Overheard in the men’s room was a communal lament of ill-fitting tuxes. Overheard in the lobby was unflattering whining by unfashionably late guests about how they couldn’t get a drink before being ushered into the chamber of talk for two hours. Overheard in the chamber of talk was endless buzz about whether a well-rested-looking former Congressman Mike Coffman would be a shoo-in as Aurora’s next mayor. Also overheard at one of the bars was whether the pot industry would snag Aurora’s vast open warehouse space for the biggest grow operation in the universe.

Against the wall:

“She never should have worn that out of grass where she bought it.”

“If this was in Denver, they would have been able to get Steve Jobs.”

“I came to this thing back when Clinton was the star and people didn’t hate him again.”

