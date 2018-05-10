QUIDNUNC: Hancocked and loaded, the other mayor’s son misfires in Aurora

QUID HAS HEARD that your sorry hack was wrong. For years, your faithful affiant has sworn left and right at city hoo haws for what was once assumed to be a bout of incurable vanity and arrogance. But city nabobs actually provided a much needed public service. For those who don’t know or have forgotten because you have a life, Aurora has long railed against its identity crisis. When the University of Colorado refused to tell the world it had moved its fancy med school to Aurora, city lawmakers here helped out by planting “Welcome to Aurora” signs all over the entrance to the Anschutz campus, which is miles from anything but Aurora. Quid once accused city electeds of pure petulance from the Aurora dais. That’s not the case. The scion of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Little Hancock, AKA Jordan, was busted on an Aurora cop-cam this week getting a speeding ticket and talking turd-water about cops and gays. The highlight of the video was Junior threatening to tell his daddy and make the big bad cop go away. The cop had to tell young Hancock that he was caught speeding in Aurora, not on daddy’s turf in Denver. Like so many Denverites, Junior is confused that Aurora is a city in Colorado, and not a unpopular Denver neighborhood. To repeat, Quid was wrong about the forsaken city monuments. We need more, all over town, to let our gracious guests from our sour step-sister city downstream to the west know when the can and can’t get daddy to pull strings at city hall. AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.