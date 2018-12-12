Pueblo County Commission rejects solar energy project

PUEBLO | An application to erect a solar farm in southern Colorado has been turned down by Pueblo County commissioners.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the application by Invenergy to develop 750 acres of solar panels failed on a 3-0 vote Wednesday.

Area residents had already expressed opposition the facility, fearing it would create a fire risk and devalue their property.

Commissioners said they weren’t against solar and renewable energy, but the proposed site was not ideal.

The commissioners encouraged the company to look for another site in Pueblo County.

Invenergy manager Ben Turner says he’s disappointed in the decision.

Turner said his company will look at other locations in the county.