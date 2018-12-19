Proposed Denver conversion therapy ban for minors advances

DENVER | Denver’s City Council will soon vote decide a ban on psychotherapy that looks to change the sexual orientation of minors.

Denver’s Safety, Housing, Education and Homeless Committee voted Wednesday to send the proposal to the full council.

Psychology’s governing bodies have criticized conversion therapy, which treats being gay or transgender as a mental illness. Research has shown it can increase the risk of suicide, drug abuse and depression among teens.

Committee members claim they would need to create a reporting and enforcement system for a ban. State-licensed practitioners found in violation would face fines.

KUSA-TV has reported that Mayor Michael Hancock’s office is unaware of anyone practicing conversion therapy in the city or county of Denver.