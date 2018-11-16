Private funeral held for Stan Lee, more memorials in works

LOS ANGELES | A small, intimate funeral has been held to mourn Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee, and his company has plans for more ways to memorialize him.

Lee’s POW! Entertainment said in a statement to The Associated Press Friday that Lee insisted he didn’t want a large public funeral, and the ceremony was held in accordance with his wishes.

POW! Entertainment says it has established a memorial wall on Lee’s website where friends, colleagues and fans can share thoughts, prayers and tributes to Lee, and messages from fellow creators and artists will be posted on Lee’s social media pages soon.

The 95-year-old Lee died Monday. No cause of death has been given.

He co-created the Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, and many of the other heroes in the Marvel comic and cinematic universes.