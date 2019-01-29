President Trump dismisses tell-all book as ‘made up stories’

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump is dismissing — and possibly bolstering sales — of a new tell-all book by a former White House aide, calling it “made up stories and fiction.”

The book by Cliff Sims, called “Team of Vipers,” is the latest in a series of insider accounts by journalists and former Trump staffers that portray an unflattering image of life in the West Wing. In it, Sims engages in score-settling with former internal rivals, blames other administration officials as “leakers,” and casts the president as disloyal to his staff.

Trump, in his Tuesday morning tweet, dismissed Sims as a “low level staffer” who had written “yet another boring book.”

“He pretended to be an insider when in fact he was nothing more than a gofer,” said Trump, who claimed Sims had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Indeed, Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Trump’s re-election campaign, tweeted that the campaign was preparing to file suit against Sims for violating the agreement. Trump and his associates have a habit of announcing legal action and not following through.

Sims was read Trump’s tweet during an appearance on CNN and said he knew a mean tweet was a possibility.

Sims’ book was officially released Tuesday, the same day as another behind-the-scenes account of Trump’s team by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, an informal Trump adviser and longtime friend. The book, titled “Let Me Finish: Trump, the Kushners, Bannon, New Jersey, and the Power of In-Your-Face Politics,” paints a sympathetic picture of a president who has been ill-served by what he describes as a “revolving door of deeply flawed individuals_amateurs, grifters, weaklings, convicted and unconvicted felons_who were hustled into jobs they were never suited for, sometimes seemingly without so much as a background check via Google or Wikipedia.”

Christie, who challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 but endorsed Trump after dropping out, managed Trump’s transition team until he was fired shortly after the November election, allegedly at the urging of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. Christie, during his tenure as a federal prosecutor, sent Kushner’s father – businessman Charles Kushner — to prison after winning his conviction on tax evasion and other crimes.

In his account, Christie paints unflattering portraits of a number of former Trump aides, including Kushner and former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, whom he describes as “a fraud, a nobody, and a liar.” He also rails against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, panning him as a “walking car crash” and “train wreck from beginning to end.”