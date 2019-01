Powell says he would reject any Trump request to resign

WASHINGTON | Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that he will not resign if asked to do so by President Donald Trump, and that he is prepared to be patient in deciding when to raise interest rates again.

From left, The New York Times’ Neil Irwin, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, and former Federal Reserve Chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke participate in a conference, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Atlanta. Powell said the central bank intends to be flexible going forward in determining when to hike its key policy rate. He also said that the Fed could alter its approach to trimming its huge balance sheet if it determines such a change is needed. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Both of those messages cheered stock market investors who had been worried about Trump’s repeated attacks on his hand-picked choice to lead the nation’s central bank and also the Fed’s seemingly inexorable march to higher rates.

“There is no pre-set path for policy,” Powell said during an appearance at a conference of economists in Atlanta. “With the muted inflation readings we have seen coming in, we will be patient as we watch to see how the economy evolves.”

Wall Street, which opened sharply higher after a report showing 312,000 jobs gained in December, surged even higher during Powell’s appearance. The Dow Jones industrial average was up more than 700 points at midday.

Powell called the jobs report “very strong” and said he was also encouraged by the rise in the labor force participation rate and gains in wages, which he said “for me at this time does not raise concerns about too high inflation.”

Trump has complained that the Fed has pushed rates higher despite the fact that there is no evidence that inflation was getting out of control.

On Friday, Powell said, “We are always prepared to shift the stance of policy and to shift it significantly if necessary” to meet the goals of maximum employment and stable prices.

Powell gave as an example the fact that in 2016, when Janet Yellen was Fed chair, the central bank began the year with a projection that it would raise rates four times that year but ended up raising rates only once because the economy hit a soft-patch.

Appearing on a panel with his two predecessors — Yellen and Ben Bernanke — Powell also said that the Fed could alter its approach to trimming its huge balance sheet if it determines such a change is needed.

The pace of Fed rate hikes and the lowering of the balance sheet, which tends to put upward pressure on interest rates, had both been concerns of investors in recent months. The stock market has seen stomach-churning declines since October, a development that Trump has blamed on the Fed’s continued rate hikes, although the president’s trade dispute with China as well as concerns about global economic growth also played a part in the market volatility.

The Fed had increased the size of its balance sheet four-fold to a record $4.5 trillion in an effort to push long-term interest rates lower. But it has been gradually reversing that stance over the past year, although the balance sheet still remains above $4 trillion. But some investors have worried that that process could push long-term rates higher at a time when the economy was slowing.

Powell on Friday stressed that the Fed was prepared to adjust the pace at which it trimmed the balance sheet if necessary to support economic growth.