AURORA | Few details were released about someone killed during a hit-and-run pedestrian collision early Monday at Clinton Street and East Colfax Avenue, according to a police blog.

Police said westbound Colfax was closed between Dallas and Chester streets at about 1:30 a.m. Monday after officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run collision and victim.

Police said only that the unidentified victim died, and that the suspect’s vehicle was a white SUV.