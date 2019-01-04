Police: Boy found in storage unit last went to school in May; Aurora mom faces charges

DENVER | Investigators believe a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a Denver storage unit just before Christmas hadn’t attended school since late May, a police spokesman said Friday.

Sgt. John White said investigators have been focusing on what happened to the boy between then and Dec. 23, when police discovered his body inside the storage facility after receiving a tip from police in neighboring Aurora.

A woman believed to be the boy’s mother, 43-year-old Elisha Pankey, surrendered to police on Wednesday. She is being held on investigation of child abuse resulting in death.

“Investigators are working hard to determine exactly what happened and when,” White said. “We are very, very concerned about this and any incident when the most vulnerable members of our community become victims. It’s just a tragic situation.”

Online court records do not list an attorney for Pankey, and she has not been formally charged. The court document outlining the reasons for her arrest is sealed.

Authorities have not confirmed the boy’s identity or released information about when or how he died.

According to 2018 homicide data tracked by Denver’s Public Safety Department, a 7-year-old boy named Caden McWilliams was the victim of a homicide in late May at 5005 E. Evans Ave., the same address of the storage facility where Denver Police reported finding the body.

White said Friday that he could not confirm the information and said the Denver medical examiner’s office will be the agency to release the boy’s identification.

According to Denver Public Schools, McWilliams attended Ellis Elementary School.

In a written statement, the school’s principal Nichole Whiteman said Caden McWilliams “was a model student who was not afraid to do the right thing simply because it was the right thing to do.”

“He stood out from others from the moment he walked through the school doors every morning with a huge smile on his face,” Whiteman said. “His smile and eyes showed how kind and sweet he was at the core. Other students wanted to be his friend and looked to Caden for what to do next.”