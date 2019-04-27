Police arrest hit-and-run driver suspected of striking, killing elderly man with Toyota Camry Wednesday

AURORA | A woman suspected of striking and killing an elderly pedestrian with her car in Aurora on Wednesday has been arrested, Aurora police announced Friday.

Police arrested a woman suspected of the fatal hit-and-run around 5:20 p.m. on April 26, according to an Aurora Police Department press release.

An anonymous citizen reported seeing the car that officials believed was involved in the fatal collision this morning in an alley near Ironton Street and 14th Avenue, police said. The car, a 2002 Toyota Camry, was spotted near an auto repair shop in the area.

Officials have since determined the car, which was believed to have extensive front-end damage, was registered to an Aurora address.

Police worked with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to issue a statewide alert for the car suspected to be involved in the hit-and-run on Wednesday.

At a news conference Thursday, police said the person killed in the incident near East Montview Boulevard and Elmira Street was an elderly man. Investigators believe the man was crossing the street but not using a designated crosswalk when he was struck.

Police first received reports a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian around 6:20 p.m. on April 24, according to tweets.

First responders later found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The unidentified person was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office will likely identify the man in the coming days.

The westbound lanes of Montview were closed between Elmira and Dayton Street for about two hours Wednesday night.

The fatal collision marked the ninth traffic-related death in Aurora this year, police said. One-third of those deaths have been pedestrians.

Detectives are working with prosecutors in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to determine proper charges against the unidentified suspect, police said. Once charges are filed, her identity will be released.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is still encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6342.