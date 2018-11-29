GalleriesMetroZ PM edition - LOCAL PICTURE THIS: Matthew Handschuh By PHILIP B. POSTON - November 29, 2018 9 Facebook Twitter Email Print Arbor barber Matthew Handschuh, reaches out on a limb pruning a tree, Nov. 27 at the Aurora Corporate Plaza. Handschuh has been in the tree trimming business for 30 years, explaining he might be getting a little long in the tooth to be swinging from tree limbs. The ideal season for pruning trees is in the fall and early winter, when the trees lie dormant.Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel