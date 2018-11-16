Pelosi meets with freshmen Democrats key to speakership bid

WASHINGTON | Nancy Pelosi met in private on Friday with several newly-elected Democrats who could be crucial in her quest for House speaker, as she attempts to tamp down discord and fend off a challenge from a small but determined group out to stop her from reclaiming the gavel.

The freshmen entering and exiting Pelosi’s stately office off the House floor indicated they were having good meetings with the leader as they prepare to join Congress as part of the largest Democratic class since Watergate. But few said the talks had changed their minds to vote to support her as speaker.

Incoming Rep.-elect Abigail Spanberger of Virginia said she had a “wonderful conversation” about her district’s priorities, but “will not be voting for leader Pelosi.”

“It isn’t about her, it’s about wanting new leadership,” said Spanberger, a former CIA operative who defeated tea party Republican Rep. Dave Brat in suburban Richmond. “There isn’t anything she could say, because the decision isn’t about her.”

Another newly-elected Democrat, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, said he had a “pleasant” meeting with Pelosi, but remains a no on her as speaker. He is among 17 Democrats, mostly men, who have signed on to a letter opposing her. Van Drew said they discussed his districts and which committees he’d like to serve on. “I don’t feel under pressure,” he said.

Pelosi has been holding the private sessions with about two dozen lawmakers in recent days, including Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, her potential top rival for speaker, as the leader amasses endorsements from top Democrats across the nation. Pelosi says she’s confident she’ll return as the first woman in the speaker’s office.

Fudge said the two had “a very open and frank discussion” Friday, including about “the feeling in the caucus of people who are feeling left out and left behind.”

Fudge said she shared with Pelosi “the growing support that I have and why I’m considering a bid to run for speaker.”

Democrats are expected to take an internal caucus vote on the nominee for speaker when they return after Thanksgiving and Fudge said she probably would decide by then if she is running.