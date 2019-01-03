Pelosi elected speaker, will lead Dems confronting Trump

WASHINGTON | Nancy Pelosi was sure this moment would come, even if others had their doubts — or tried to stop her.

Pelosi was elected Thursday as House speaker, the only woman who has held the office and now one of a handful of elected officials who have returned to it. The last time a speaker regained the gavel was more than 50 years ago.

The California Democrat has spent her time in politics being underestimated, only to prove the naysayers wrong. In this case, it was by earning back the Democratic majority and amassing the support for the speaker’s job.

“None of us is indispensable,” Pelosi told The Associated Press while campaigning last fall, “but I do know that I’m very good at what I do.”

In accepting the gavel, Pelosi spoke about the new era of divided government with a pledge to “reach across the aisle in this chamber and across the divisions across our nation.”

She said, “The floor of this House must be America’s Town Hall: where the people will see our debates and where their voices will be heard and affect our decisions.”

In setting Democratic priorities, she talked about lowering health care costs, investing in eco-friendly infrastructure and restoring “integrity to government.”

“We must be champions of the middle class and all those who aspire to it — because the middle class is the backbone of our democracy,” she said.

Pelosi is still a highly polarizing figure, vilified by Republicans as a San Francisco liberal and a caricature of big government. But she is also a mother of five and a grandmother of nine who has shattered glass ceilings to become one of the most influential politicians of the 21st century.

With President Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans still in control of the Senate, Pelosi’s return to the speaker’s office to lead a Democratic majority with its biggest freshmen class since Watergate shakes up the dynamic in Washington even beyond the new era of divided government.

Pelosi has faced challenges from some incoming Democrats who have been willing to talk about the possibility of impeachment proceedings against Trump. Pelosi has called impeachment a “divisive activity,” and Democrats were cautious about mentioning the “I” word during the 2018 midterms for fear it would backfire politically.

She took a measured approach to it in an interview airing Thursday on NBC’s “Today” show.

“We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason,” she said, adding that she would wait for the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Only the House can begin impeachment proceedings. And while Justice Department guidelines suggest a sitting president can’t be indicted, Pelosi called that “an open discussion.”

“Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer president,” she said.

Trump himself has denied having done anything wrong.