Paying for Medicaid, schools will be priority for lawmakers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Expensive decisions about health care and education will lead the agenda in many state capitols as lawmakers convene for their 2019 sessions with a tighter balance between Republicans and Democrats.

Some states will be mulling once again whether to expand government-funded health coverage to more people after Democrats put a sizable dent in Republican statehouse dominance during the 2018 midterm elections. Others will be dealing with how to increase salaries for teachers and funding for their public schools.

State officials also will have to address significant issues that arose over the past year — such as how to recover from disastrous wildfires and floods, whether to legalize sports gambling and recreational marijuana for adults, and whether to make changes to their tax codes in response to recent federal laws and court rulings.

Many of the issues have a common denominator: funding.

“The number one issue is always taxes or revenues and expenditures,” said Bill Pound, the longtime executive director of the National Conference of State Legislatures. “Given the nature of the economy, given the impact as it’s playing out of federal tax reform, that will take a good deal of attention.”

The tax overhaul signed one year ago by President Donald Trump will have a trickle-down impact on state income tax returns being filed this year, resulting in a revenue surplus for some states. Lawmakers will have to decide what to do with the money and whether to make alterations to their own income tax codes.

Sales tax changes also could be on the agenda in up to 16 states that haven’t yet implemented them after a U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer. That ruling allows states to mandate online out-of-state retailers to collect taxes on sales made to their residents, a potential source of millions of additional dollars.

When the 2019 legislative sessions begin, Republicans will control 61 of the 99 state legislative chambers (down from 66 before the November election) and will control both chambers in 30 states. Democrats will enjoy full control of 18 state legislatures. Minnesota will have the only legislature with split partisan control. Nebraska has a single chamber, which is officially nonpartisan.

Democratic gains mean there will be closer margins between Republicans and Democrats in most legislative chambers. Democrats also gained about a half-dozen governor’s offices in the November elections. Republicans will have 27 governors while Democrats will have 23.

The Democratic surge has helped resuscitate efforts to expand Medicaid coverage to low-income adults under the terms of the federal health care law signed by President Barack Obama in 2010. But a federal judge’s ruling in December that the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional could bolster resistance among some state lawmakers while the case is appealed.

New Democratic governors in Kansas and Wisconsin will be joining incumbent Democratic chief executives in North Carolina and Montana in pushing for expanded Medicaid programs. But they still must contend with Republican-led Legislatures.

Public schools could be a top issue in at least a third of the states, including Arizona and Oklahoma — two places where teachers went on strike over funding for schools. Arizona lawmakers, who gave teachers a 9 percent raise last year, are on the hook for a pledge of an additional 10 percent raise over the next two years.