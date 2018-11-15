Oil-gas company drops all plans to drill near ex-nuke site

DENVER | An oil and gas company says it will cancel all of its plans to drill in close proximity a former nuclear weapons plant northwest of Denver.

The Denver Post reported Thursday Highlands Natural Resources dropped its plans to drill near the Rocky Flats site after nearby residents voiced fierce opposition.

Highlands initially applied for state approval to drill on two sites, one near the northeast corner of Rocky Flats and another on the western side. It canceled the application for the northeastern site Tuesday and the western site Thursday.

Rocky Flats built plutonium triggers for nuclear bombs from 1952 to 1989, a history plagued by fires, leaks and spills. After a $7 billion cleanup, most of the site became a national wildlife refuge. The central area where waste is buried is closed to the public.