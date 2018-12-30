Nuggets waive veteran guard Nick Young

DENVER | The Denver Nuggets have released veteran guard Nick Young with several players finally close to returning from the disabled list.

The team announced the move on Sunday. The Nuggets had Young signed earlier this month after the team lost several starters because of injuries. Forward Paul Millsap returned after being out with a broken big toe in Saturday’s win in Phoenix. Guard Will Barton (hip/core surgery) and guard Gary Harris (hip) are nearing a return as well.

Young, 33, played in four games with Denver and averaged 2.3 points. Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly thanked Young for his availability and flexibility. Connelly says in a statement that Young “immediately fit in with our group and did everything that was asked of him.”