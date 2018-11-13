Nuggets mired in 3-game slump with Rockets arriving in town

DENVER | Nuggets coach Michael Malone made sure the mood stayed light at practice Monday and kept the lectures to a minimum.

No reason to get too riled up over Denver’s current three-game skid. After all, this is the same bunch that began the season 9-1 for one of the best starts in franchise history.

Malone’s mission to his team: Rediscover that resolve.

“It’s too early in the season to have their heads down and have it be gloom and doom,” said Malone, whose team hosts James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. “We’re young. Some of these guys are in moments they haven’t been in before. That’s my job, to teach and keep this team moving along in the right direction.”

Given their recent history, there’s a sense of early season urgency. That’s understandable since the Nuggets missed the playoffs by one game in each of the last two years. They don’t want piled-up losses in November to come back and haunt them in April.

Especially since everything was going so smoothly out of the gate. But the Nuggets (9-4) have followed a two-point loss in Memphis with two straight defeats at home —112-110 to Brooklyn on Friday and 121-114 to Milwaukee on Sunday, where 7-footer Brook Lopez hit eight 3-pointers.

“The first thing is to acknowledge it for what it is — a couple really close losses,” said Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, whose team had only one skid that reached as high as three games a season ago. “But I wouldn’t call it a tailspin. We have another opportunity (against Houston) to get back on track.”

This is a Nuggets team that just one week ago was being billed as one of the surprises in the West. They knocked off Boston in a game where Jamal Murray erupted for 48 points. Murray took some heat, though, for shooting at the buzzer in his bid to reach 50.

In the three losses since the Celtics contest, Murray has scored a combined 45 points.