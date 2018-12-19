North Carolina officials sought to charge ballot operative

RALEIGH, N.C. | North Carolina officials looked into criminal charges after the 2016 election against the man now in the middle of absentee ballot fraud allegations, but prosecutors didn’t indict him before the now disputed 2018 congressional race, according to documents released Wednesday.

The documents detail a two-year probe by the North Carolina State Board of Elections into Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. Elections officials have described the 62-year-old convicted felon from rural Bladen County as a “person of interest” in their ongoing investigation into inconsistencies in the Nov. 6 vote in the state’s 9th Congressional District.

In a January 2018 memo referring Dowless and others for criminal charges, state elections investigators analyzed interviews in which people who had worked for Dowless in 2016 election cycle described collecting absentee ballots from voters and giving them to Dowless. Due to the potential for mischief, it is against the law in North Carolina for anyone other than a voter or immediate family member to handle another person’s absentee ballot before it is sealed and mailed.

Investigators also alleged Dowless tried to interfere with their investigation by calling witnesses and warning them before they could be interviewed.

The referral to state and federal prosecutors came months before a May GOP primary and November general election in which Republican Mark Harris eked out narrow victories.

Harris now leads Democrat Dan McCready by 905 votes, according to unofficial results. The state elections board has refused to certify the tally, and leaders in both parties now concede a do-over election might eventually be needed.

Still, the head of the state Republican Party insists Harris should be sworn in with the new Congress next month unless authorities can show evidence that voting irregularities would have changed the outcome of the election. The state elections board has scheduled a Jan. 11 public hearing to review the evidence.

Investigators are looking into whether Dowless and others working on the GOP candidate’s behalf ran an illegal operation to collect large numbers of absentee ballots from voters in at least two counties.

Dowless didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to a voicemail or text message seeking comment. His lawyer, Cynthia Adams Singletary, said in a statement issued Tuesday that any speculation regarding her client and the 9th District election is premature and unwarranted.