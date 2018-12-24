NORAD tracking Santa for children around the world

COLORADO SPRINGS | Volunteers donning Christmas hats and military gear are taking calls from children around the world who want to know when Santa will be heading down their chimneys.

NORAD Tracks Santa, based at Colorado’s Peterson Air Force Base, says it utilizes infrared sensors from Rudolph’s nose to determine Santa’s location Monday and lets callers know when they need to get to sleep.

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques tweeted that he will assist with tracking Santa from the International Space Station.

The military says the program will not be impacted by the U.S. government shutdown since it is operated by volunteers and funded by a previously approved defense budget.

The holiday tradition, now in its 63rd year, began after a child mistakenly called a Colorado command that monitored for signs of a nuclear attack, asking to speak to Santa.