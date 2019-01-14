No shutdown end in sight; Trump says ‘never ever back down’

WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump stuck to his guns Monday on the partial government shutdown, now in a fourth week over his insistence on billions of dollars to build a long, impregnable wall at the U.S. Mexico border.

“When it comes to keeping the American people safe, I will never, ever back down,” Trump said, repeating his strong view that the wall is needed on both security and humanitarian grounds. He spoke to farmers attending a convention in New Orleans.

As Congress returned to Washington for a second week of legislative business since House control reverted to Democrats, the shutdown slogged into Day 24, affecting federal workers and services. Trump has demanded $5.7 billion for his long-promised wall, while Democrats, who oppose the wall as both immoral and ineffective, insist Trump re-open the government before they discuss further border security.

Trump said he had dismissed a proposal from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham to reopen the government for several weeks and kep dealing with Democrats over money for the wall.

“I did reject it, yes,” Trump said. “I’m not interested. I want to get it solved. I don’t want to just delay it.”

Trump also backed further away from the notion of declaring a national emergency as an escape hatch, saying: “I’m not looking to call a national emergency. This is so simple we shouldn’t have to.”

From the White House, Trump argued that he alone was ready to negotiate, noting that a cadre of House and Senate Democrats were touring hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

“A lot of the Democrats were in Puerto Rico celebrating something. I don’t know, maybe they’re celebrating the shutdown,” Trump said.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer were not on the trip to Puerto Rico. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted Monday: “Speaker Pelosi has been in DC all weekend working from the Capitol.”

Trump asserted weeks ago that he would “own” the shutdown, and polls show that he is taking most of the blame from Americans. But he now blames his political foes. He targeted Pelosi and Schumer Monday on Twitter, arguing that the shutdown “has become their, and the Democrats, fault!”