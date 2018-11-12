No ‘blue wave,’ but Democrats’ midterm success sinking in

NEW YORK | So it may not have been a blue wave. But a week after the voting, Democrats are riding higher than they thought on Election Night.

As vote counting continues in several states, the Democrats have steadily chalked up victories across the country, firming up their command on the U.S. House of Representatives and statehouses. The slow roll of wins has given the party plenty to celebrate.

President Donald Trump quickly claimed victory for his party on Election Night. But the Democrats, who reached political rock bottom just two years ago, have gained at least 32 seats in the House — and lead in four more — in addition to flipping 7 governorships and 8 state legislative chambers. They are set to lose two seats in the Senate in a year both parties predicted more.

In fact, the overall results in the first nationwide election of the Trump presidency represent the Democratic Party’s best midterm performance since Watergate.

“Over the last week we’ve moved from relief at winning the House to rejoicing at a genuine wave of diverse, progressive and inspiring Democrats winning office,” said Ben Wikler, Washington director of the liberal group MoveOn.