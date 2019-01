Nikola Jokic suspended 1 game for leaving bench

NEW YORK | Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic has been suspended one game for leaving the bench during an altercation.

Jokic will not play in the contest Friday night against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced.

The Serbian center stepped toward the court during Wednesday’s loss at Utah when teammate Mason Plumlee and Derrick Favors of the Jazz engaged in an altercation near the basket. The league ruled that Jokic’s “proximity to the altercation and aggressive manner created the potential for further escalation of the situation.”

Jokic leads the Nuggets in points (19.8), rebounds (10.3) and assists (7.7) this season.

Plumlee received a $25,000 fine for the incident that occurred late in the first quarter and Favors was fined $15,000.