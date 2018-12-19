New Mexico tribe celebrates return of pueblo cultural items

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Tribal and federal officials celebrated the return Wednesday of dozens of cultural artifacts to Acoma Pueblo’s nearly 1,000-year-old village in New Mexico after the tribe spent years pressing for the repatriations of ceremonial items from galleries, auction houses and private collections across the world.

Acoma Pueblo tribal Gov. Kurt Riley called the return of the items a “great joy and relief,” as he noted in a statement that the pueblo has yet to recover a shield that features the face of a Kachina, or ancestral spirit, from an auction house in Paris.

That shield remains at the EVE auction house more than two years after an international uproar led to an attempt by U.S. to intervene. They issued a warrant for its return, and appealed to French officials to help prevent bidding on the item that Riley says was illegally removed from the tribe’s village west of Albuquerque.

Situated atop a sandstone mesa, the traditional village is called Sky City, and its multi-story adobe complexes and homes overlook an stretch of desert where rock monoliths, rolling hills and mountains rise in different directions. Nearly 5,000 people Acoma Pueblo people call the area home, according to the tribe, and many still ask about the status of the shield in Paris and when it might return to the Pueblo.

But for now, Riley and others are reveling in some satisfaction in the fact that another similar shield that had been listed for sale at a gallery in Montana is among more than two dozen items that federal authorities helped return this week to the pueblo, he said.

U.S. Attorney John Anderson said the Montana gallery is located in Bozeman. He said the business’ owner voluntarily gave it to a U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs agent after being approached about it. He did not name the gallery.

“It’s home and it’s in a safe place,” Riley said in an interview. “That’s what’s most important.”

For several years, Acoma Pueblo and its quest for the shield in Paris have been at the center of a wave of efforts to place more overall focus on the repatriations of cultural and sacred pieces to tribes — with federal legislation, hearings and reports focused on the issue emerging in the last two years.

A Government Accountability Office report this year found that the vast majority of items to land in what federal officials identified as primary markets for Native American cultural items came from the U.S. Southwest. Aaron Sims, an attorney for Acoma Pueblo, said the finding confirmed Acoma Pueblo leaders’ long-held theory that tribes in the region have been disproportionately affected by the trafficking of ceremonial objects.

Other items recently returned to Acoma Pueblo include what the governor described as five more large pieces, in addition to the shield returned from Montana, and an array of more than two dozen smaller items.